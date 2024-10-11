Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
NYSE HVT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.