Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

About Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.