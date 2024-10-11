Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Critical Review

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawkins has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Lithium and Hawkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Hawkins 8.75% 20.16% 12.53%

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hawkins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Hawkins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawkins 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Hawkins has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.93%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Hawkins.

This table compares Standard Lithium and Hawkins”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.58 4.02 Hawkins $919.16 million 2.97 $75.36 million $3.85 33.96

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawkins. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hawkins beats Standard Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade and pharmaceutical products, such as liquid phosphates, lactates, other blended products, and agricultural products; and receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals comprising liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. It also repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, products, equipment, services, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water, and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, botanicals and herbs, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

