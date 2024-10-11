Head to Head Analysis: Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Rivals

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 662 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -21.00% -46.15% -1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown LNG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 728 959 19 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Crown LNG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $936.44 million $68.62 million 64.64

Crown LNG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown LNG rivals beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

