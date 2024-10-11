Head to Head Contrast: Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) vs. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GRI Bio and Aeterna Zentaris”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio N/A N/A -$13.04 million N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris $2.37 million 2.82 -$16.55 million ($14.86) -0.25

Analyst Ratings

GRI Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeterna Zentaris.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GRI Bio and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeterna Zentaris has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,509.49%. Given Aeterna Zentaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeterna Zentaris is more favorable than GRI Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of GRI Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -331.02% -174.48% Aeterna Zentaris -760.32% -83.45% -45.76%

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats GRI Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRI Bio

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development. The company also develops ADAIR and ADMIR for treatment of attention -deficit/hyperactivity disorder. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.