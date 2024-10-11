Head-To-Head Contrast: Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 51.61% 12.03% 5.47%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Crescent Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $348,528.00 18.58 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $111.11 million 6.11 $83.84 million $2.81 6.52

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Prestige Wealth on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

