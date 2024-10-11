Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.67 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.72). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 156,026 shares traded.

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market cap of £107.85 million, a P/E ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Headlam Group news, insider Robin George Williams bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,865 ($7,675.70). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.