Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of HLOSF remained flat at 1.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.22. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 0.93 and a 52-week high of 1.73.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

