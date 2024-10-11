Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of HLOSF remained flat at 1.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.22. Healios K.K. has a 52-week low of 0.93 and a 52-week high of 1.73.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healios K.K.
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.