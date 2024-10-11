Hedera 1-Day Volume Reaches $35.95 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $35.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,129.033195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05063261 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $39,628,096.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.