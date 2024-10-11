HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 406,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 298,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.51 ($0.09).

HeiQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,718.23). 46.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

