Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

