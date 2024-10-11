Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares traded.
Herencia Resources Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.
About Herencia Resources
Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Herencia Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Herencia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herencia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.