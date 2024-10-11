Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $174.59 and a 12-month high of $264.80.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.