Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $174.59 and a 12-month high of $264.80.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

