Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and $7.66 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.26579373 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,670,265.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

