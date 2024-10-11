Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Hertz Global Price Performance
Shares of HTZ stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 516,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,068. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $935.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.02.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
