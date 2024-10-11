Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

CORZ stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

