Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferguson Price Performance
FERG stock opened at $198.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87.
Ferguson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.
Ferguson Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
