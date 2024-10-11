Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 458,894 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

