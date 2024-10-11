Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

