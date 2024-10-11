Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 10,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

