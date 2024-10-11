Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 942 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

