HI One Day Volume Hits $178,653.35 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $178,653.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.29 or 1.00053336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047134 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $303,012.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

