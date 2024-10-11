HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.66. Approximately 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.20.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$113.98.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.