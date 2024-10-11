Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

