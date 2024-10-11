Hoese & Co LLP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $199.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

