Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,411. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

