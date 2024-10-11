Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.