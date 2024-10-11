Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 39,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.