HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.