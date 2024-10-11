Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $166.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513 in the last three months. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

