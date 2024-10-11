HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Daryl Hodges Sells 73,000 Shares

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$25,915.00.
Daryl Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Daryl Hodges sold 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$19,000.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Daryl Hodges bought 50,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.
HPQ Silicon Stock Performance
Shares of CVE HPQ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 101,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a market cap of C$133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.16.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
