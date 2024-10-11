HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $755,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.40. The company had a trading volume of 385,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.36. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,026.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

