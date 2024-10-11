HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $611.83.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $554.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.39. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $5,640,484 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $8,533,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,135,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.