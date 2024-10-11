Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.45.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.43.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.