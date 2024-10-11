Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vistra by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $143.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

