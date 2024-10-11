Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 29.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after acquiring an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $90,216,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

