Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $251.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.40. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

