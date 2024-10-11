Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.15 and traded as low as C$43.94. Hydro One shares last traded at C$44.10, with a volume of 835,345 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9902525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.38%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

