iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

