IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,754,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,777.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.20 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $322.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

