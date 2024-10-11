IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and traded as high as $29.90. IGM Financial shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 495 shares.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.