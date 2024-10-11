Ignition Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $61,038.78 or 0.99680713 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.35 million and $534,456.22 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 528 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 527.89788544 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 60,402.1436248 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $574,914.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

