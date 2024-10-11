Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 144,327 shares.

Image Scan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

