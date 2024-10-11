Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.58.

IMVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,385,102.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $598,980. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 57.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

