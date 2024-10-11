IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 1,456.8% in September

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
ISVLF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.