IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 1,456.8% in September

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,456.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ISVLF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

