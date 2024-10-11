Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
