Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

About Imperial Brands

Shares of IMBBY opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

