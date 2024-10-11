Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.44. 66,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,899 shares of company stock worth $1,736,746. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

