Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,002 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.26. 177,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

