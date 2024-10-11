Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. 201,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

