Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.41. 123,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,434. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.