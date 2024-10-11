Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $94.43. 440,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,214. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

